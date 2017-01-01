Spirit, FaZe win openers at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Team Spirit and FaZe Clan kicked off Group C play with wins Monday at the

DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event.

Spirit swept Fnatic with a 16-3 win on Nuke and a much tougher 16-14 decision

on Inferno. FaZe Clan opened with a 16-12 win against GODSENT on Nuke, lost

16-14 on Inferno and roared back with a 16-7 victory on Dust II.

Nikolay "mir" Bityukov paced Spirit with 44 kills and a plus-13 differential.

Leading the way for Faze Clan was Marcelo "coldzera" David with ...