Spirit, FaZe win openers at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Team Spirit and FaZe Clan kicked off Group C play with wins Monday at the
DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event.
Spirit swept Fnatic with a 16-3 win on Nuke and a much tougher 16-14 decision
on Inferno. FaZe Clan opened with a 16-12 win against GODSENT on Nuke, lost
16-14 on Inferno and roared back with a 16-7 victory on Dust II.
Nikolay "mir" Bityukov paced Spirit with 44 kills and a plus-13 differential.
Leading the way for Faze Clan was Marcelo "coldzera" David with ...
