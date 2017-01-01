BC-SOC--Obit-Brazil Wome, 0256
Former Brazil women's soccer coach Alvarez dies at 63<
Oswaldo Alvarez, who coached Brazil at the last two Women's World Cups, has died in a Sao Paulo hospital<
SAO PAULO (AP) _ Oswaldo Alvarez, who coached Brazil at the last two Women's World Cups, died in a Sao Paulo hospital on Monday. He was 63.
Alvarez recently said he was getting treatment for liver cancer.
