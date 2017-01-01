UK to reopen thousands of shops as eases coronavirus lockdown - Johnson

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Britain will reopen thousands of

high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next

month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, setting out

a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the

coronavirus lockdown.

He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets

and care showrooms could be reopened as soon as they are able to

meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines, and all other non-essential

retail fr ...