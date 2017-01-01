UK to reopen thousands of shops as eases coronavirus lockdown - Johnson
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Britain will reopen thousands of
high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next
month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, setting out
a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the
coronavirus lockdown.
He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets
and care showrooms could be reopened as soon as they are able to
meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines, and all other non-essential
retail fr ...
