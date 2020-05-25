IHockey-NHL-health-virus-training

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

NHL targets return to practice in early June

Los Angeles, May 25, 2020 (AFP) - National Hockey League teams could be able to hold training sessions for small groups of players in early June in the latest phase of the sport's return from the coronavirus shutdown, the league said on Monday.

A memo sent to teams on Sunday said groups of up to six players would be allowed to train on the ice together at any one time under the new relaxed guidelines.

No date was given for when the new guideline ...