Young pretender Haaland takes on master Lewandowski for first time

Berlin, May 25, 2020 (AFP) - One of world football's fastest-rising young stars goes head-to-head with one of its most accomplished goalscorers on Tuesday as Erling Braut Haaland and Robert Lewandowski face off for the first time.

Borussia Dortmund host Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in a top-of-the-table clash which will see 19-year-old Haaland and the man 12 years hi ...