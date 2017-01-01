UPDATE 3-Lufthansa and German government agree $9.8 bln rescue package
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Plan includes Germany taking 20% stake in Lufthansa
* Deal requires shareholder and European Commission approval
* Lufthansa shares up 5.5%
(Adds confirmation by Lufthansa, government, Scholz quotes)
By Arno Schuetze and Christian Kraemer
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - The German government
and Lufthansa, which has been hit hard by the
coronavirus pandemic, have reached a preliminary deal on a 9
billion euro ($9.8 billion) bailout.
The airline ha ...
