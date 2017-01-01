AKSHAY-AD SHOOT - Akshay Kumar, R Balki shoot for coronavirus awareness campaign at Mumbai studio

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki on Monday shot for an advertisement campaign regarding the "post lockdown responsibilities" at Kamalistan studio while taking necessary precautions.

Balki said the advertisement was for the Health Ministry and the team took all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.

"This is an ad for the health ministry featuring Akshay Kumar about the post lockdown responsibilities of each one of ...