Georgian tennis player Basilashvili charged with domestic violence

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TBILISI, May 25 (Reuters) - Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili has been charged with assaulting his former wife, his lawyer Irma Chkadua said.

Basilashvili, ranked 27th in the world, has denied allegations that he attacked Neka Dorokashvili in front of their five-year-old son and he has been released on 100,000 lari ($26,000) bail.

The preliminary court hearing is scheduled for July 16.

Basilashvili, 28, faces up to three years in prison, if found guilty.