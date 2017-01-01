The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-BBO--Japan-Baseball R, 0166

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Japanese baseball season to start on June 19 without fans<
Japan's professional baseball season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans<
AP Photo transref:TKMY102<
Eds: UPDATES: Adds Saito quote. With AP Photos.<
TOKYO (AP) _ Japan's professional baseball season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans.
League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement on Monday after an online meeting with representatives of the league's 12 teams.
The annou ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us