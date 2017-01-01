BC-BBO--Japan-Baseball R, 0166
TOKYO (AP) _ Japan's professional baseball season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans.
League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement on Monday after an online meeting with representatives of the league's 12 teams.
The annou ...
