China's top legislature vows to safeguard constitutional order in Hong Kong, Macao

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will work to safeguard the constitutional order in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions as stipulated in China's Constitution and the basic laws of the two regions, according to a report.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Monday delivered the report on the committee's work to the third session of the 13th NPC.

"Remaining committed to upholding law-based governance in Hong Kong and ...