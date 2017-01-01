China to fly AG600 amphibious aircraft from sea surface

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's independently developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft will conduct its first flight from the sea surface in the second half this year, according to its developer Monday.

This large aircraft will make its maiden flight from the sea surface of the coastal city of Qingdao, in east China's Shandong Province, said the state-owned plane maker Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

It represents a major step forward of the AG600 large amphibious aircraft pr ...