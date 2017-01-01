In China's auto market, worries grow that cashback deals and gifts presage damaging price war
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh
HANGZHOU, China/SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Cashback
offers, up to 10 free oil changes, generous prepaid gasoline
cards - these are just some of the giveaways China's auto
dealerships are using to woo customers out and about after
spending much of February and March in lockdown.
For the most part, they are getting the job done.
Cui Peng, a Geely sales manager in the eastern
city of Hangzhou, says unit sales at his dealership jumped ...
Subscribe