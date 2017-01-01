The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

1st LD-Writethru: China is not savior but willing to be friend in need: FM

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China is not a savior, but is willing to be a friend in need and a sincere partner for mutual help in times of difficulties, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.
Wang made the remarks while answering a question about China's assistance to other countries hit by COVID-19 at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.
Wang said China in the last few months launched the largest global humanitarian operation ...

 

