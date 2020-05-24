Health-virus-SAfrica-mining 2ndlead

S.Africa's AngloGold Ashanti suspends Mponeng mine ops after virus detected

Johannesburg, May 24, 2020 (AFP) - South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti said Sunday it had suspended operations at its Mponeng mine after at least 164 employees tested positive for coronavirus.

AngloGold Ashanti said it had tested 650 workers at the gold mining site in Merafong, Gauteng province, after a first case was detected last week.

"This process has indicated 164 positive cases ...