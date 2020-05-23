Afghanistan-conflict-ceasefire lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Afghan Taliban announce three-day Eid ceasefire

Kabul, May 23, 2020 (AFP) - The Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr holiday starting Sunday in a surprise move following months of bloody fighting with Afghan forces after the group signed a landmark agreement with the US.

"The leadership instructs all the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate to take special measures for security for the countrymen, and conduct no offensive operation against the enemy anywhere," Taliban spok ...