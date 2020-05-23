Ski-AUT-Veith
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Austria's Veith announces retirement from skiing
Vienna, May 23, 2020 (AFP) - Austrian skiing star Anna Veith announced her retirement from the sport on Saturday, ending a stellar career at the age of 30.
Veith won super-G Olympic gold and giant slalom silver in Sochi in 2014, followed by super-G silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
The decision had been taken "for a mix of reasons", she said in an interview on ORF public television, while admitting that the toll on her body had been a ...
Subscribe