UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 to stay in title hunt

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Dortmund make it six wins in a row

* Hummels taken off with heel injury (Updates with quotes, Hummels injury)

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund scored a goal in each half through Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi to beat hosts VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday for their sixth straight Bundesliga win to stay on the heels of leaders Bayern Munich.

Portugal international Guerreiro tapped in a cutback from Thorgan Hazard after Erling Haaland had failed to connect in the 32nd minute, ...