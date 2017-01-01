GJ-VIRUS-LD AHMEDABAD - Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad cross 10,000-mark, 24 deaths

Ahmedabad, May 23 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district crossed 10,000-mark and rose to 10,001 after 277 new cases were reported on Saturday, the state health department said.

As many as 24 COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad hospitals during the day, taking the total death toll in the district to 669.

Also, 206 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 3,864.

There are 5,468 active cases here, the health department said.

