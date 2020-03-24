Health-virus-CapeVerde

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

British tourist dies in Cape Verde after contracting coronavirus

Praia, Cape Verde, March 24, 2020 (AFP) - A 62-year-old British man has died in Cape Verde after contracting COVID-19, the government said Tuesday, marking the West African archipelago's first fatality from the disease.

The man arrived on the island of Boavista -- a tourist hotspot and one of Cape Verde's 10 islands -- on March 9, and began showing symptoms a week later.

His condition "began to worsen, and unfortunately he di ...