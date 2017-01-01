Namibia food manufacturer concerned with volatile exchange rate amid COVID-19 outbreak

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WINDHOEK, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Namib Mills Group, Namibia's food-producing and distributing entity, said Tuesday it is concerned currently with the decrease in the buying power of the Namibian dollar, which can lead to raw material price increases.

The company noted that the Namibia dollar is currently pegged at 17.47 against the U.S. dollar, more than a 20 percent decrease in value over the last 14 days, due to the continuing COVID-19 plague across all platforms.

"Tables may not run out of food ...