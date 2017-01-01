UPDATE 1-Most of India under lockdown as coronavirus appears in small towns

By Sanjeev Miglani and Rajendra Jadhav

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Police enforced

lockdowns across large parts of India on Tuesday, with curfews

in some places, as health officials warned that the coronavirus

was spreading out of big cities where it first appeared into the

small towns that dot the landscape.

Health researchers have warned that more than a million

people in India could be infected with the ...