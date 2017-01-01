UPDATE 1-Puma sets short-time work for 1,400 staff
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details, context, changes dateline)
MUNICH, March 24 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma
announced on Tuesday that 1,400 staff would switch to
shorter work hours until April 13 as sales slump due to the
coronavirus and said its three top executives would not take
their pay for April.
Germany allows companies to apply for state aid to keep
people working but switch to shorter hours.
A Puma spokeswoman said almost all the shops that Puma and
i ...
