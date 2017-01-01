UPDATE 1-Puma sets short-time work for 1,400 staff

MUNICH, March 24 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma

announced on Tuesday that 1,400 staff would switch to

shorter work hours until April 13 as sales slump due to the

coronavirus and said its three top executives would not take

their pay for April.

Germany allows companies to apply for state aid to keep

people working but switch to shorter hours.

A Puma spokeswoman said almost all the shops that Puma and

i ...