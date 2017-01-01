MH-VIRUS-MASKS - COVID-19: Masks worth crores seized in Mumbai; four held

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday informed that as many as 25 lakh N-95 masks worth over Rs 15 crore were seized in a police operation to check on black marketeering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media in the presence of Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deshmukh said the police had received information about masks being supplied for sale in the black market.

Posing as buyers, officials of the crime branch's Bandra unit intercepted ...