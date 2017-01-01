MP-CHOUHAN-LD FLOOR TEST - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan passes floor test;Cong MLAs absent (Eds: Adding details)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhopal, Mar 24 (PTI) A day after assuming office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Tuesday by voice vote.

No member of the opposition Congress was present in the House.

As the special session of the state Assembly began, Chouhan moved a one-line proposal to seek trust of the House, which was endorsed by members through the voice vote.

Senior BJP MLA Jagdish Devda, one of the members of the speaker's panel, was on the chair o ...