Soccer-Koeman turns national team focus to September

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

AMSTERDAM, March 24 (Reuters) - Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman expects international matches scheduled for late May and early June to be scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak and sees September as a more likely window for fixtures to resume.

With much of Europe on lockdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Netherlands' internationals against the United States and Spain have been cancelled, while the European Championship has been moved to next year.

Koeman said his side's sch ...