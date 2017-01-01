SK-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN - Sikkim to be under lockdown from 6 am on Wednesday till Mar 31

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Gangtok, Mar 24 (PTI) Sikkim will be placed under lockdown from 6 am on Wednesday till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus, a senior official announced.

Jacob Khaling Rai, the political secretary to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, said in a video message that the decision was taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sikkim has not reported any positive case of coronavirus, which has infected nearly 500 people in the country.

During this week-long lockdown, all shops and bus ...