Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday to discuss measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava also attended the high-level meeting at the LG office, an official said.

The situation emerging out of the coronavirus outbreak was discussed in the meeting, they said.

Thirty cases of COVID-19 have been repor ...