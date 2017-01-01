WB-VIRUS-MIDDAY MEAL-TRANSFER - 2 headmasters transferred for violating coronavirus prevention guidelines in Kolkata

Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) Headmasters of two state-run schools here have been transferred for allegedly violating coronavirus prevention guidelines during distribution of rice and potato under mid-day meal scheme.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Monday evening transferred the headmasters - Parimal Bhattacharya of Jadavpur Vidyapith and Kazi Mausam Akhtar of Swarnamoyee Vidyapith, Garia - for violating the school education department guidelines framed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

