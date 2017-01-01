The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Astronauts quarantined ahead of journey to International Space Station

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Joey Roulette
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Two Russian cosmonauts and
a U.S. astronaut were spending their final weeks on Earth in
quarantine before they are scheduled to blast off on April 9 for
the International Space Station for six months as the
coronavirus pandemic sweeps Earth.
Launching from a pad in Kazakhstan, the Expedition 63 crew
will depart Earth without much of the usual fanfare at the
Baikonur cosmodrome and ceremonies in Moscow, as the w ...

 

