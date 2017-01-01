Astronauts quarantined ahead of journey to International Space Station

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Two Russian cosmonauts and

a U.S. astronaut were spending their final weeks on Earth in

quarantine before they are scheduled to blast off on April 9 for

the International Space Station for six months as the

coronavirus pandemic sweeps Earth.

Launching from a pad in Kazakhstan, the Expedition 63 crew

will depart Earth without much of the usual fanfare at the

Baikonur cosmodrome and ceremonies in Moscow, as the w ...