Astronauts quarantined ahead of journey to International Space Station
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Joey Roulette
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Two Russian cosmonauts and
a U.S. astronaut were spending their final weeks on Earth in
quarantine before they are scheduled to blast off on April 9 for
the International Space Station for six months as the
coronavirus pandemic sweeps Earth.
Launching from a pad in Kazakhstan, the Expedition 63 crew
will depart Earth without much of the usual fanfare at the
Baikonur cosmodrome and ceremonies in Moscow, as the w ...
