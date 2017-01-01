BC-FBN--Redskins-Seahawk, 0527

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

AP Source: Seahawks acquire CB Quinton Dunbar from Redskins<

A person with knowledge of the move says the Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick<

By TIM BOOTH<

AP Sports Writer<

RENTON, Wash. (AP) _ The Seattle Seahawks have finally addressed one of their defensive needs. No, it had nothing to do Jadeveon Clowney or the pass rush.

Seattle landed some needed depth in the secondary by acquiring cornerback Quint ...