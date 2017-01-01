INTERVIEW-Olympics-Translating IOC-speak means Games moving to 2021, says Pound

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Steve Keating

March 23 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) speaks its own language and no-one understands it better than senior member Dick Pound, who told Reuters on Monday that a communique setting out a four-week deadline to decide the fate of the 2020 Tokyo Games translated into a postponement.

While no official decision has been taken, Pound explained that the message coming out of an emergency IOC meeting on Sunday was clear -- the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, set to run July ...