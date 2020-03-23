Health-virus-Hungary-politics-emergency

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hungary opposition brakes passage of new emergency powers

Budapest, March 23, 2020 (AFP) - Hungary's opposition refused Monday to let the government fast-track a bill through parliament which would give the executive sweeping new powers, including the right to extend the state of emergency declared to fight the coronavirus.

The bill, proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing nationalist government, would enable the administration to indefinitely extend the state of emergency and its a ...