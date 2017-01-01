VIRUS-LD BOEING - Boeing to suspend production at Washington state complex

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New York, Mar 23 (AFP) Boeing announced Monday it will temporarily halt production at a factory complex in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednesday for two weeks in the Puget Sound region, which is where the company builds the long-range 777 jet, among other models.

The company, which had already shuttered production at another major factory in Washington state due to the 737 MA ...