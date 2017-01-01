VIRUS-FRANCE-LD TOLL - France coronavirus death toll jumps 186 to 860: minister

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Paris, Mar 23 (AFP) The coronavirus has killed another 186 people in France, the health minister said on Monday, bringing the death toll in the country to 860.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that 19,856 people had been registered as testing positive for the virus in France, with a total of 8,675 hospitalised of whom 2,082 people are in intensive care.

Officials believe that the published number of those infected largely underestimates the real figure, as only those showing severe symptoms a ...