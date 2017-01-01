BC-Financial Markets 12, 1051

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again<

Stocks are down more than 3% in tumultuous trading on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can settle their differences on an economic rescue package<

AP Photo transref:NYCD102, transref:NYR102<

Eds: UPDATES: trading.; With AP Photos.<

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA<

AP Business Writers<

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Federal Reserve did what it could to help financial markets and ...