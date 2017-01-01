BC-SOC--Nigeria-Player K, 0282

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Nigeria player killed in car crash, another kidnapped<

A soccer player formerly on Nigeria's national team has been killed in a car crash and another kidnapped by gunmen while driving in separate incidents on the same day<

By SAM OLUKOYA<

Associated Press<

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) _ A soccer player formerly on Nigeria's national team was killed in a car crash and another was kidnapped by gunmen while driving in a separate incident on the same day, their clubs said Monday.

Ifeanyi Ge ...