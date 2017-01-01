UPDATE 3-Pompeo meets Afghan political rivals during visit to Kabul
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds quotes from U.S. official, meeting with Ghani)
By Humeyra Pamuk
KABUL, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike
Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital on Monday on a previously
unannounced visit to try to salvage a historic deal between
Washington and the Taliban, struck in February but marred by a
political feud.
Pompeo visited Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at his palace
before meeting his political rival Abdullah Abdullah, both of
whom say ...
