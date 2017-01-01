1st LD Writethru: Gambia reports 1st COVID-19 death: official

BANJUL, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The Gambia has confirmed its first death related to COVID-19, the country's health minister Amadou Samateh said Sunday.

Speaking on national TV, Samateh said the patient, a 70-year-old Bangladeshi national, tested positive for COVID-19 after he passed away in an ambulance on the way to hospital for treatment on Friday.

Having recently visited at least six other countries, the patient traveled to The Gambia from Senegal on March 13 as a preacher, interacting with a nu ...