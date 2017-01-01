VIRUS-CHIDAMBARAM - Act boldly, act now to check spread of coronavirus: Chidambaram

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday called for bold and immediate actions to check the spread of novel coronavirus as he favoured a complete lockdown in the country.

"Learn the lessons from Italy. Piecemeal measures will lag behind the spread of the disease. Act boldly, act now," he said on Twitter.

"For nearly a week, I have pleaded for a lockdown throughout the country for 2-4 weeks. My plea was met with silence and, in some cases, by derisive trolls," he sai ...