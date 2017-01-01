Eagles CB Slay to wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay plans to pay tribute to one of Philadelphia's

most celebrated athletes by donning his former jersey number.

Slay will wear No. 24 to honor the late Kobe Bryant. The 29-year-old Slay wore

No. 23 for six seasons with the Detroit Lions before being traded to

Philadelphia on Thursday for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL

Draft.

"My number I'm rocking? I'm going with that 2-4, man. I'm rockin' with 2-4

this year," Slay said Saturd ...