The Latest: Magic's Isaac commits to helping feed kids<

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac announced he is teaming up with a church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to school kids age 18 and under on weekdays for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic<

By The Associated Press<

The Latest on the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

