Morocco's COVID-19 cases rise to 104

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

RABAT, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has risen to 104 as of Sunday morning, with eight new cases reported, Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Out of the infected cases, three have died and three have recovered, the ministry said.

Morocco has announced a public health emergency, restricted movements, and suspended private and public means of transport between cities.

The North African country has closed all its land and sea borders and suspended ...