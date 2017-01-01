Morocco's COVID-19 cases rise to 104
Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.
RABAT, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has risen to 104 as of Sunday morning, with eight new cases reported, Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement.
Out of the infected cases, three have died and three have recovered, the ministry said.
Morocco has announced a public health emergency, restricted movements, and suspended private and public means of transport between cities.
The North African country has closed all its land and sea borders and suspended ...
Subscribe