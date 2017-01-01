Swimming-Le Clos faces uncertain training future amid Olympic doubts

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

CAPE TOWN, March 22 (Reuters) - Olympic swimming gold medallist Chad le Clos had to leave his Turkish base in a rush after his training schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Games was thrown into disarray, and has doubts over whether the event will go ahead.

Le Clos had set up in Turkey after an earlier camp in Italy had been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but is now at home in Cape Town and uncertain of his immediate future plans.

"There's no real plan going forward. I have no coach, no train ...