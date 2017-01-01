Japan reports 40 more cases of COVID-19, 1,055 in total

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Japan's health ministry and local governments said Sunday the number of COVID-19 infections nationwide had risen to 1,055 cases as of 10:30 a.m. local time, an increase of 40 cases from a day earlier.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 45, according to the health ministry, with the figure including those from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, close to Tokyo.

Of the 1,055 confirmed COV ...