New Zealand reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WELLINGTON, March 22 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66.

The newly reported cases are in both North Island and South Island regions of Auckland, Northland, Canterbury, New Plymouth, Waikato, Tauranga, Coromandel, and Dunedin, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said 11 of the new cases had history of international travel. For the three cases who didn't travel abroad ...