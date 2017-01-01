Philippines reports 73 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

MANILA, March 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines reported 73 new

coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 380, the health

ministry said on Sunday.

It also announced six more deaths related to coronavirus,

bringing total fatalities to 25.

Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire told DZBB radio that

the increase in the number of confirmed cases could be

"artificial" as the government is only now catching up on a

backlog of tests.

