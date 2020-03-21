virus-health-RugbyU-ITA-Mbanda FOCUS

Mbanda jumps from the back row to the coronavirus front line

By Stanislas TOUCHOT

Rome, March 21, 2020 (AFP) - Italian international Maxime Mbanda has leapt from the back row on the rugby pitch to the front line in the fight against the coronavirus, becoming a volunteer ambulance driver in Parma, and bears witness to a frightening reality on the pandemic.

Last Saturday, Mbanda was scheduled to face England in front of 60,000 people in Rome for his 21st Italian cap, b ...