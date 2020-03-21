The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

virus-health-RugbyU-ITA-Mbanda FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Mbanda jumps from the back row to the coronavirus front line
By Stanislas TOUCHOT
=(File Picture)=
Rome, March 21, 2020 (AFP) - Italian international Maxime Mbanda has leapt from the back row on the rugby pitch to the front line in the fight against the coronavirus, becoming a volunteer ambulance driver in Parma, and bears witness to a frightening reality on the pandemic.
Last Saturday, Mbanda was scheduled to face England in front of 60,000 people in Rome for his 21st Italian cap, b ...

 

