JK-VIRUS-LD ABDULLAH - Abdullah, Masoodi release Rs 1 Cr each from MPLAD funds to check spread of coronavirus in J&K (Eds: Updat

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Srinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) NC president Farooq Abdullah and party leader Hasnain Masoodi released an amount of Rs one crore each from their MPLAD funds on Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The party president and Srinagar MP released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds today to combat the COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir," a National Conference (NC) spokesperson said.

He added that of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srin ...