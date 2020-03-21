Health-US-virus-entertainment-television-medical

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Medical TV dramas donate their equipment to emergency workers

Los Angeles, March 21, 2020 (AFP) - Medical TV dramas such as "Grey's Anatomy" are donating equipment including masks, gowns and gloves to emergency workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The shows are emptying their prop rooms of materials that are in increasingly short supply as the rapid spread of the disease threatens to overwhelm resources.

"Grey's Anatomy," a long-running ABC show, has "a backstock of gowns and gloves ...