CORRECTED-Malaysia reports third coronavirus death

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday said a

58-year-old man had died from COVID-19, bringing its total

number of deaths from coronavirus infection to three.

The case is linked to an Islamic gathering near Kuala Lumpur

that was attended by 16,000 people, the health ministry said.

The event, which had participants from over 20 countries,

